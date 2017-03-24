Fast Food Market is Driven by Changing Food Habits, Modern Lifestyle along with Strong Economic Growth
Fast Food Market Analysis and Forecast by Type (Chicken Only, Sea-Food, Pizza/Pasta, Burger/Sandwich) and Delivery (Take Away, Online and Dining-In) – 2027
Global Fast Food Market is mainly driven by Modern Lifestyle, Changing Food Habits and increasing disposable income of consumers worldwide. Moreover, Strong economic growth, increasing tourism and business travelling has supported the growth in demand for Fast Food. However, increasing health awareness and increasing obese population is expected to limit the growth of this market.
The US and Asia Pacific are leading markets for Fast Food Market in the world, primarily due to large population base. Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to busy lifestyles and with the presence of large chained food service restaurants the U.S. is the largest consumer of fast food in the world.
Key Players
• Domino’s Pizza Inc.,
• McDonald’s Corporation,
• Burger King Worldwide Inc.,
• Yum! Brands Inc.,
• Jack in the Box Inc.,
• Wendy’s International Inc.,
• Doctor’s Association Inc
Study Objectives of Global Fast Food Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global fast food market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the global fast food market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type and by delivery.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread over 115 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Fast Food Market - Forecast to 2027”
Segments
• On the basis of Type, the market is segmented as Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Asian/Latin American Food, Sea-Food and Others
• On the basis of Delivery, the market is segmented as Dining-in, Take Away, Online and Others.
