Organ Transplantation Market: Industry Analysis, Growth, Trend, Demand and Global Forecast by 2027
Organ transplantation is an effective treatment for end-stage organ failure and is extensively practiced around the world. The access of patients to organ transplantation, however, changes as per their national situations, and is partly dictated by the expense of human services, the level of specialized capacity, above all, the accessibility of organs.
The lack of organs is virtually a universal problem. In a few nations, the improvement of a deceased donation program system is hampered by socio cultural, legitimate and different variables. Even in developed nations, where rates of deceased organ donations have a tendency to be higher than in other developing countries, organs from this source fail to meet the increasing demand.
According to National Kidney Foundation there are over 121,678 people waiting for organ transplant out of which 100,791 await kidney transplant in US. The level of global demand for organ transplant will play a major role in the growth of the organ transplant market and will help the market grow at a tremendous rate.
Key Players of Organ Transplantation Market:
• Terumo (US)
• Transonic (US)
• TransMedic (US)
• Waters Medical systems (US)
• Preservation Solutions, Inc. (US)
• OrganOX (UK)
• BioMed (US)
• Transplant Biomedical (UK)
Segments:
Global Organ transplantation Market has been segmented on the basis of types which include kidney, liver, heart, lungs and others. On the basis of products which consists of instruments and software. On the basis of commercialized products Zenapax, Prograf, Cellcept, Myfortic, Neoral. On the basis of end users hospitals, transplant centers and research laboratories.
Study Objectives of Organ Transplantation Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Organ Transplantation Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Global Organ Transplantation Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product, by care, by feature, by end user and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Organ Transplantation Market.
