Air Separation Plant Market is Driven by Increasing Demand in Chemical, Gas, Metallurgy and others Industries
Air Separation Plant Market Analysis by Type (20,000-40,000 m3/h), Process (Cryogenic distillation process), Gas, Application and Region - Forecast to 2022
Air separation plant has seen a rise in demand in the various industries chemical, gas, metallurgy, and others industries. Air separation plants are used to separate the atmospheric air into its various primary components like nitrogen, oxygen, and other gases. Air separation plant has seen a rise in demand across various industries such as chemical, gas, metallurgy, and others industries.
Oil & Gas and steel industry are estimated to be one of the biggest contributors for the growth of the air separation plant market. Steel industries use large amount of oxygen for basic steel making process which in turn will drive the market for air separation plant. Global Air Separation Plant Market size is expected is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 4% from 2016 to 2022.
Key Players
• Air Liquide S.A.,
• Air Products and Chemicals,
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation,
• Linde AG,
• Praxair, Inc.,
• Messer Group GmbH,
Target Audience
• Air Separation Plant Manufacturers/Traders
• Iron & Steel Companies
• Oil & Gas Companies
• Chemical Companies
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the Global Air Separation Plant Market is the increasing demand in steel industry and stringent policies taken by various countries to promote the safe use of air separation methods for industrial uses. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the air separation plant market. Emerging countries like China, India and Japan are witnessing an infrastructural development, increasing demand for steel to improve infrastructure, and increasing chemical industries.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread in 113 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Air Separation Plant Market - Forecast to 2022”
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Air separation plant Market: By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 2 Under 20000 m3/h: Air separation plant Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 3 20,000-40,000 m3/h: Air separation plant Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 4 40,000-80,000 m3/h: Air separation plant Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 5 More than 80,000 m3/h: Air separation plant Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Continued…..
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 Global Air separation plant market segmentation
FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology
FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Air separation plant Market
FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Air separation plant Market
FIGURE 5 Global Air separation plant Market: By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Continued…..
