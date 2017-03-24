T3 AVIATION GROUP IS AWARDED THE PRESTIGIOUS IBAC I3SA ACCREDITATION
T3 IS THE FIRST BUSINESS AVIATION COMPANY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA TO AWARDED THE PRESTIGIOUS IBAC I3SA ACCREDITATIONBANGKOK, THAILAND, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The T3 Aviation Group has been named as Southeast Asia’s first International Standards Support Services Affiliate (I3SA) by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). “We are proud to be named as an I3SA organization. This underscores our strong commitment to providing Asian based business aviation clientele and stakeholders with the utmost highest quality of safety, support, and service” says Mark Thibault, Founder-Director of T3 Aviation Group.
“Our robust efforts have propelled our little company into the frontlines of the industry and we aim to continue our growth through innovation, service, and support excellence. This new accreditation coupled with our expanded capabilities and approvals will significantly enhance the service and support readily available to Asian based aviation clients and operators throughout the region. This accreditation underscores our commitment to business aviation safety, security, and sustainable growth for Asia” says Thibault.
Established in 2013, The T3 Aviation Group of companies, T3 Private Jets Asia Limited (Hong Kong), T3 Private Jets Management Limited Pte. (Singapore), and T3 Aviation Solutions Company Ltd., (Thailand) were established to become a leading aviation presence in the region, focusing on unwavering international safety standards, as well as impeccable client service that discerning international customers demand. T3 offers "Accurate Aviation Advice Always" consultancy services to include aircraft sales, appraisals and aviation audits, full aircraft management, charter services, and maintenance oversight. T3 is well positioned to provide clients all over Asia with personalized service. With decades of international aviation experience and expertise, the T3 team is passionate about aviation.
