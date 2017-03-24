Global Airport Solar Power Market 2017 Forecast to 2022
Airport Solar Power Market 2017
This report studies the Airport Solar Power on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
The global Airport Solar Power market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
The major players in United States Airport Solar Power market include Abengoa Solar SA, Acciona Energia SA, Areva, Borrego Solar System, Brightsource Energy Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Esolar Inc, Evergreen Solar Inc, First Solar Inc, Gintech Energy Corp, Kyocera Solar, LDK Solar Co., Moser Baer India, Motech Industries, Nextera Energy, Novatec, Renesola, Schott Solar, Sharp, Siemens AG.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Airport Solar Power in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The On the basis of product, the Airport Solar Power market is primarily split into
Silicon PV
Gallium arsenide (GaAs) PV
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) PV
CIS/CIGS PV
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Solar PV System: 12MWp
Table of Contents
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Airport Solar Power Market Overview
2.1 Airport Solar Power Product Overview
2.2 Airport Solar Power Segment by Types (Product Category)
2.2.1 United States Airport Solar Power Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
2.2.2 United States Airport Solar Power Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016
2.2.3 Silicon PV
2.2.4 Gallium arsenide (GaAs) PV
2.2.5 Cadmium telluride (CdTe) PV
2.2.6 CIS/CIGS PV
2.3 United States Airport Solar Power Segment by Applications
2.3.1 United States Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
2.3.2 Solar PV System: 12MWp
2.4 Global Airport Solar Power Market Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.1 Global Airport Solar Power Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.2 North America Airport Solar Power Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.3 Asia-Pacific Airport Solar Power Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.4 Europe Airport Solar Power Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.5 South America Airport Solar Power Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.6 Middle East and Africa Airport Solar Power Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.5 Global Airport Solar Power Market Size (2012-2022)
2.5.1 Global Airport Solar Power Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.5.2 Global Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6 United States Airport Solar Power Market Size (2012-2022)
2.6.1 United States Airport Solar Power Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6.2 United States Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………….
7 United States Airport Solar Power Players Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Abengoa Solar SA
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Airport Solar Power Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Abengoa Solar SA Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Acciona Energia SA
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Airport Solar Power Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Acciona Energia SA Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Areva
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Airport Solar Power Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Areva Airport Solar Power Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Borrego Solar System
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Airport Solar Power Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product A
..…..Continued
