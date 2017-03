Peracetic Acid 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 7.83% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Peracetic Acid Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Peracetic Acid Market Peracetic acid (PAA) is commercially sold in its distilled form or as a diluted (1%-50%) solution containing acetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and water. It is generally available as a clear liquid with no foaming capability and has a strong oxidizing capacity. These properties make it a versatile chemical with a range of applications across industries. PAA is available in a wide variety of concentrations as per the application and requires a synthetic stabilizer such as 1-hydroxyethylidene-1,1-diphosphonic acid to slow down the rate of decomposition.The analysts forecast the global peracetic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peracetic acid market for 2017-2021. The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• APAC• Europe• North America• ROWThe Global Peracetic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Ecolab• Evonik• Kemira• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company• SolvayOther prominent vendors• Aditya Birla Chemicals• Christeyns• Enviro Tech Chemical Services• Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical• Sigma-AldrichMarket driver• Increasing demand for wastewater treatment• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Rising health concerns due to extensive use of PAA• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Government regulation in developing countries• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095059-global-peracetic-acid-market-2017-2021 Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by applicationGlobal PAA market by applicationGlobal PAA market for disinfectantsGlobal PAA market for sanitizersGlobal PAA market for sterilantsGlobal PAA market for othersPART 07: Market segmentation by end-userGlobal PAA market by end-userGlobal PAA market for food and beverage industryGlobal PAA market for wastewater treatment industryGlobal PAA market for pulp and paper industryGlobal PAA market for healthcare industryGlobal PAA market for oil and gas industryGlobal PAA market for other industriesPART 08: Geographical segmentationGlobal PAA market by geographyPAA market in North AmericaPAA market in EuropePAA market in APACPAA market in ROWPART 09: Market driversIncreasing demand for wastewater treatmentGrowing demand for PAA in APACApplication of disinfectants in healthcare sectorStrict regulations on use of chlorine-based chemicalsDowntrend in crude oil pricesPART 10: Impact of driversPART 11: Market challengesRising health concerns due to extensive use of PAAVolatility in raw material pricesIncreasing demand for UV-disinfectionProtectionism and trade barriersPART 12: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 13: Market trendsGovernment regulation in developing countriesPenetration into niche marketsAvailability of reagentsPopularity of on-site PAA generation equipmentGrowth in demand from food and beverage processing industryPART 14: Vendor landscapeCompetitive scenarioKey market vendorsOther prominent vendorsPART 15: Key vendor analysisEcolabEvonikKemiraMitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. 