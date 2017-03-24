Peracetic Acid 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 7.83% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Peracetic Acid Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Peracetic Acid Market
Peracetic acid (PAA) is commercially sold in its distilled form or as a diluted (1%-50%) solution containing acetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and water. It is generally available as a clear liquid with no foaming capability and has a strong oxidizing capacity. These properties make it a versatile chemical with a range of applications across industries. PAA is available in a wide variety of concentrations as per the application and requires a synthetic stabilizer such as 1-hydroxyethylidene-1,1-diphosphonic acid to slow down the rate of decomposition.
The analysts forecast the global peracetic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peracetic acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of peracetic acid.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095059-global-peracetic-acid-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Peracetic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ecolab
• Evonik
• Kemira
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
• Solvay
Other prominent vendors
• Aditya Birla Chemicals
• Christeyns
• Enviro Tech Chemical Services
• Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical
• Sigma-Aldrich
Market driver
• Increasing demand for wastewater treatment
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Rising health concerns due to extensive use of PAA
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Government regulation in developing countries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095059-global-peracetic-acid-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global PAA market by application
Global PAA market for disinfectants
Global PAA market for sanitizers
Global PAA market for sterilants
Global PAA market for others
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global PAA market by end-user
Global PAA market for food and beverage industry
Global PAA market for wastewater treatment industry
Global PAA market for pulp and paper industry
Global PAA market for healthcare industry
Global PAA market for oil and gas industry
Global PAA market for other industries
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global PAA market by geography
PAA market in North America
PAA market in Europe
PAA market in APAC
PAA market in ROW
PART 09: Market drivers
Increasing demand for wastewater treatment
Growing demand for PAA in APAC
Application of disinfectants in healthcare sector
Strict regulations on use of chlorine-based chemicals
Downtrend in crude oil prices
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
Rising health concerns due to extensive use of PAA
Volatility in raw material prices
Increasing demand for UV-disinfection
Protectionism and trade barriers
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
Government regulation in developing countries
Penetration into niche markets
Availability of reagents
Popularity of on-site PAA generation equipment
Growth in demand from food and beverage processing industry
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Key market vendors
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Ecolab
Evonik
Kemira
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC)
Solvay
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095059
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here