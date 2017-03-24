Global Converted Flexible Packaging Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends by Forecast 2014 to 2022
Global Converted Flexible Packaging Market Information by Material (Paper, Plastic), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) Region - Forecast to 2022
Changing preferences, improved standard of living is expected to boost the demand for converted flexible packaging. Features such as longer shelf life and protection from other contaminants as well as performance and source reduction advantage over rigid packaging are some of the factors which will drive the demand for such packaging market.
Moreover, growth will be driven by the ongoing investment in specialty film and advanced materials for higher-value offerings pushing the market towards growth. New trends show that pouches to be the fastest growing product segment for converted flexible packaging market. Product differentiation and the presence of convenience will boost the market demand.
Major Key Players:
• Amcor Flexibles
• Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.)
• Honeywell International Incorporated (U.S.)
• Oracle Packaging (U.S.)
• Graphic Packaging Holding Company (U.S.)
• Bemis Company, Inc (U.S.)
• Sonoco Products Company (U.S.,
• Constantia Flexibles International GmbH (Austria)
• Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG(Germany)
Market Research Analysis:
Asia pacific region referred as fastest growing region for global converted flexible packaging market. Shifting preference towards packaged food items will drive the growth of the market. Also, product differentiation and easy handling nature of the product will spur the market growth. Furthermore, new packaging, user-friendly and aesthetically appealing feature product will help boost the growth of the market. There are also lot of opportunities for innovation and development of new products and shift towards multilateral and multilayer packaging solutions which are expected to drive the growth of the market.
Scope of The Report:
This study provides an overview of the Global Converted Flexible Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Study Objectives of Converted Flexible Packaging Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global converted flexible packaging market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the global converted flexible packaging market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, application and regions
Target Audience:
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
