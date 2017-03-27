Mystery Author Weighs in on eBooks vs. Printed Books Debate
The eBooks vs printed books debate continues. Despite the forecast demise of the print book, they have survived, and even increased in popularity.
“I prefer eBooks,” said Stevens. “Creating a print version requires more formatting and necessitates complicated measurements to get the width of the cover right.”
Stevens prefers eBooks from a writer’s perspective. However, from her Jane Belmont novels to the first book in her newest series, “Sunday’s Child: A Richard Nelson Detective Novel” about child abduction and kidnapping, she provides readers with the option of both digital and print versions to accommodate the desires of a widely diverse audience.
Stevens suggests publishing a digital book first to determine its marketability. If sales are sufficient, follow up with a print version. She noted that digital versions typically sell better, except during holidays when people are buying gifts. “I think older people may prefer print versions because they’re more familiar with them or are less anxious to embrace new technology,” said Stevens.
An eBook provides authors with the ability to include links, bonus materials, and interactive content that can be accessed via multiple devices. Digital copies offer:
• Convenience
• Portability
• They’re eco-friendly
• Don’t take up physical space
• There are no shipping charges
• Print can be enlarged for easier reading
• Digital books can be downloaded anywhere Internet access is available
• They can be downloaded 24/7
Print copies have advantages that are particularly important in regard to books that will be read by children. Youngsters often skip text in favor of interactive and multimedia features. Print versions offer:
• Reading comprehension is enhanced with print copies
• Print copies are less distracting
• People remember more of what they read in a physical book
• Print books are less tiring on the eyes and don’t disrupt sleep patterns
• A print book offers a tactile experience
• A used copy can be purchased, often at less cost than some eBooks
• Print versions can be loaned to friends
The eBooks vs. print books debate continues to rage unabated around the world. Stevens noted that books in digital and print formats each have their own set of benefits and disadvantages and for readers it’s a matter of preference. Younger people that have grown up in the digital age typically gravitate to eBooks while older individuals tend to prefer print versions, but when it comes to gift giving, nothing seems to beat a hard copy.
About Shonah Stevens
Shonah Stevens is the author of numerous books, including the Jayne Belmont mystery series and detective Richard Nelson series. She resides in Australia with her partner and small dog where she writes series, novellas and full-length novels. The author enjoys bush-walking and when she’s not reading, she’s working on her next project.
