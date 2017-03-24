Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Solar Ingot Wafer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
GCL(CN)
LDK(CN)
China Jinglong(CN)
Yingli Solar(CN)
ReneSola(CN)
Green Energy Technology(TW)
Sornid Hi-Tech(CN)
Jinko Solar(CN)
Nexolon(KR)
Solargiga Energy Holdings
Trinasolar(CN)
Targray
Dahai New Energy(CN)
SAS(TW)
Comtec Solar
Pillar
Huantai GROUP
Crystalox
Eversol
Topoint(CN)
Maharishi Solar
Photowatt
Shaanxi Hermaion Solar
CNPV
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar Ingot Wafer in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Monocrystalline
Polycrystalline
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solar Ingot Wafer for each application, including
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Electronic Equipment
Others
Table of Contents
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Research Report 2017
1 Solar Ingot Wafer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Ingot Wafer
1.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Monocrystalline
1.2.4 Polycrystalline
1.3 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Solar Ingot Wafer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronic Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Solar Ingot Wafer (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 GCL(CN)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 GCL(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 LDK(CN)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 LDK(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 China Jinglong(CN)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 China Jinglong(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Yingli Solar(CN)
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Yingli Solar(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 ReneSola(CN)
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 ReneSola(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Green Energy Technology(TW)
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Green Energy Technology(TW) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sornid Hi-Tech(CN)
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sornid Hi-Tech(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Jinko Solar(CN)
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Jinko Solar(CN) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Nexolon(KR)
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Nexolon(KR) Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Solargiga Energy Holdings
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Solar Ingot Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Solargiga Energy Holdings Solar Ingot Wafer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Trinasolar(CN)
7.12 Targray
7.13 Dahai New Energy(CN)
7.14 SAS(TW)
7.15 Comtec Solar
7.16 Pillar
7.17 Huantai GROUP
7.18 Crystalox
7.19 Eversol
7.20 Topoint(CN)
7.21 Maharishi Solar
7.22 Photowatt
7.23 Shaanxi Hermaion Solar
7.24 CNPV
Continued....
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
