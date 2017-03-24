Optical Network Hardware 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 12.68% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Optical Network Hardware Market
The optical network provides functions such as data transportation, switching, multiplexing, supervision, management, and monitoring of client channels carrying client signals. The Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU's) G.709 interface, which defines the network, enables a network-wide framework that provides similar features such as synchronous optical networking (SONET)/synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) to wave division multiplexing (WDM) equipment.
The analysts forecast the global optical network hardware market to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% during the period 2017-2021
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global optical network hardware market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of optical network hardware.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095056-global-optical-network-hardware-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Huawei
• Infinera
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Ciena
• Cisco
Other prominent vendors
• ADTRAN
• ADVA Optical Networking
• Ericsson
• NEC
• Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)
• Padtec
• TE Connectivity
• ZTE
Market driver
• High demand for data centers.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Limited spectral efficiency limits in optical fiber network.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Essential developments in cables.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095056-global-optical-network-hardware-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market coverage
Base year and forecast period
Vendor segmentation
Market segmentation
Geographical segmentation
Vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by communication type
Global optical network hardware market by communication type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global optical network hardware market by geography 2016-2021
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key growth factors across regions
Key developments in fiber-optic market
PART 08: Market drivers
Growing mobile data traffic
High demand for data centers
Development of 5G network
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
Limited spectral efficiency in optical fiber network
Deployment issues
Lack of OTN standards
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market
Essential developments in cables
Development of smart cities
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Huawei
Infinera
Alcatel-Lucent
Ciena
Cisco
Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095056
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here