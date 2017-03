Optical Network Hardware 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 12.68% And Forecast To 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Optical Network Hardware Market The optical network provides functions such as data transportation, switching, multiplexing, supervision, management, and monitoring of client channels carrying client signals. The Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU's) G.709 interface, which defines the network, enables a network-wide framework that provides similar features such as synchronous optical networking (SONET)/synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) to wave division multiplexing (WDM) equipment.The analysts forecast the global optical network hardware market to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% during the period 2017-2021Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global optical network hardware market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of optical network hardware.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Huawei• Infinera• Alcatel-Lucent• Ciena• CiscoOther prominent vendors• ADTRAN• ADVA Optical Networking• Ericsson• NEC• Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)• Padtec• TE Connectivity• ZTEMarket driver• High demand for data centers.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Limited spectral efficiency limits in optical fiber network.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Essential developments in cables.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportMarket coverageBase year and forecast periodVendor segmentationMarket segmentationGeographical segmentationVendor offeringsPART 03: Market research methodologyResearch methodologyEconomic indicatorsPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by communication typeGlobal optical network hardware market by communication typePART 07: Geographical segmentationGlobal optical network hardware market by geography 2016-2021AmericasEMEAAPACKey growth factors across regionsKey developments in fiber-optic marketPART 08: Market driversGrowing mobile data trafficHigh demand for data centersDevelopment of 5G networkPART 09: Impact of driversPART 10: Market challengesLimited spectral efficiency in optical fiber networkDeployment issuesLack of OTN standardsPART 11: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 12: Market trendsEmerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware marketEssential developments in cablesDevelopment of smart citiesPART 13: Vendor landscapeCompetitive scenarioHuaweiInfineraAlcatel-LucentCienaCiscoOther prominent vendors………..CONTINUED