Global Smart Irrigation System Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2022

Smart Irrigation System Market 2017This report studies the Smart Irrigation System on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Smart Irrigation System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificSouth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaThe major players in United States Smart Irrigation System market include Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio, Weathermatic.The On the basis of product, the Smart Irrigation System market is primarily split intoWeather-Based ControllersSensor-Based ControllersOthersOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report coversGreenhouseTurf and LandscapeGolf CoursesOthersTable of Contents1 Methodology and Data Source1.1 Methodology/Research Approach1.1.1 Research Programs/Design1.1.2 Market Size Estimation1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation1.2 Data Source2.1.1 Secondary Sources2.1.2 Primary Sources1.3 Disclaimer2 Smart Irrigation System Market Overview2.1 Smart Irrigation System Product Overview2.2 Smart Irrigation System Segment by Types (Product Category)2.2.1 United States Smart Irrigation System Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)2.2.2 United States Smart Irrigation System Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 20162.2.3 Weather-Based Controllers?2.2.4 Sensor-Based Controllers?2.2.5 Others2.3 United States Smart Irrigation System Segment by Applications2.3.1 United States Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)2.3.2 Greenhouse?2.3.3 Turf and Landscape?2.3.4 Golf Courses?2.3.5 Others2.4 Global Smart Irrigation System Market Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)2.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation System Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)2.4.2 North America Smart Irrigation System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)2.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)2.4.4 Europe Smart Irrigation System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)2.4.5 South America Smart Irrigation System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)2.4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)2.5 Global Smart Irrigation System Market Size (2012-2022)2.5.1 Global Smart Irrigation System Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)2.5.2 Global Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)………….7 United States Smart Irrigation System Players Profiles/Analysis7.1 Rain Bird Corporation?7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.1.2 Smart Irrigation System Product Category, End Uses and Specification7.1.2.1 Product A7.1.2.2 Product B7.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation? Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.2 The Toro Company?7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.2.2 Smart Irrigation System Product Category, End Uses and Specification7.2.2.1 Product A7.2.2.2 Product B7.2.3 The Toro Company? Smart Irrigation System Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.3 Hunter Industries?7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.3.2 Smart Irrigation System Product Category, End Uses and Specification7.3.2.1 Product A7.3.2.2 Product B..…..Continued