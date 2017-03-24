Global Smart Irrigation System Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast To 2022
Smart Irrigation System Market 2017
This report studies the Smart Irrigation System on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Smart Irrigation System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States Smart Irrigation System market include Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio, Weathermatic.
The On the basis of product, the Smart Irrigation System market is primarily split into
Weather-Based Controllers
Sensor-Based Controllers
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Greenhouse
Turf and Landscape
Golf Courses
Others
