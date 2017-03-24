Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market 2017 Sales, Demand, Growth & Analysis Forecast to 2022
Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market 2017
Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Samsung Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
ROHM
ON Semiconductor
Panasonic
Motorola
NXP
Nordic
Hitachi
LAPIS Semiconductor
NEC
Cypress
Infineon Technologies
Toshiba
Analogix Semiconductor
Fairchild Semiconductor
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mobile Phone Semiconductors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Nitride Semiconductor
Oxide Semiconductor
Amorphous Semiconductor
Magnetic Semiconductor
Metal Semiconductor
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mobile Phone Semiconductors for each application, including
Feature Mobile Phones
Intelligent Mobile Phones
Other
Table of Contents
Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market Research Report 2017
1 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Phone Semiconductors
1.2 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Nitride Semiconductor
1.2.4 Oxide Semiconductor
1.2.5 Amorphous Semiconductor
1.2.6 Magnetic Semiconductor
1.2.7 Metal Semiconductor
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Feature Mobile Phones
1.3.3 Intelligent Mobile Phones
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mobile Phone Semiconductors (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
………….
7 Global Mobile Phone Semiconductors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Samsung Semiconductor
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Samsung Semiconductor Mobile Phone Semiconductors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Texas Instruments
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Semiconductors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ROHM
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ROHM Mobile Phone Semiconductors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 ON Semiconductor
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Mobile Phone Semiconductors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
