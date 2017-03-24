35+ Food Experts Descend on Boston for Food Tank Summit

The inaugural Food Tank Summit in Boston is hosted in collaboration with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and Oxfam.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Tank ( FoodTank.com ), in collaboration with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and Oxfam America, will hold a summit entitled "Investing in Discovery,” on Saturday, April 1, from 9 am to 5 pm EST. The Summit will take place at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy (150 Harrison Avenue). In addition, the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University will host a free tour of Food + Future for Summit attendees on Sunday, April 2, from 9 am to 12 pm EST. The event will bring together 35+ experts including business executives, government officials, policymakers, nonprofit leaders, farmers, chefs, and more.Confirmed speakers include: Lauren Abda, Branchfood; Jody Adams, Trade Restaurant; Julian Agyeman, School of Arts and Sciences, Tufts University; Lauren Baker, Global Alliance for the Future of Food; Patricia Baker, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute; Ian Brady, AVA; Sara Burnett, Panera Bread; Kiera Butler, Mother Jones; Nichole Cirillo, Mission Director, Stonyfield; Matthew Dillon, Clif Bar; Jess Fanzo, Johns Hopkins University; Keri Glassman, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist; Oliver Gottfried, Oxfam America; Timothy Griffin, Friedman School, Tufts University; Tamar Haspel, Washington Post; Lindsay Kalter, Boston Herald; Alex Kingsbury, Boston Globe; Corby Kummer, Atlantic Monthly; Catalina Lopez-Ospina, Mayor’s Office of Food Initiatives; William Masters, Friedman School, Tufts University; Congressman Jim McGovern, U.S. Congress (D-MA); Brad McNamara, Freight Farms; Monique Mikhail, Greenpeace; Janelle Nanos, Boston Globe; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Michel Nischan, Wholesome Wave; Dariush Mozaffarian, Friedman School, Tufts University; Ray Offenheiser, Oxfam America; Councilor Ayanna Pressley, Boston City Council; Doug Rauch, Daily Table; Lindsey Shute, National Young Farmers Coalition; Matt Tortora, ‎Crave Food Services Corp; Paul Willis, Niman Ranch Pork Company; Norbert Wilson, Friedman School, Tufts University; Tim Wise, Global Development and Environment Institute, Tuft University, and Small Planet Institute.Interactive panel topics include: The True Value of Food Farming Differently Are We Becoming Nutrient “Dense”? (Presented by Naked Juice) Creating Better Food Access Farm and Food InnovationsExpert journalists and food advocates from The Washington Post, Atlantic Monthly, Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and more will moderate each panel. The full agenda can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investing-in- discovery-2017-food-tank- summit The entire event will be broadcast on a free live stream at FoodTank.com and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/TheFoodTank/. More than 60,000 people from around the world streamed the last Food Tank Summit in February 2017 at George Washington University in D.C., while there were 1 million organic views on Facebook Live.Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investing-in-discovery-2017 For press passes, please email Bernard at bernard@foodtank.com.WHO: 35+ experts and top leaders across all sectors of the food industryWHAT: Two-day summit hosted by Food Tank, in collaboration with Tufts University and Oxfam AmericaWHEN: Summit on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 9 am to 5 pm EST. Free tour on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 9 am to 5 pm EST. For more information, visitWHERE: Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University (150 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA, 02111)The 2017 D.C. Food Tank Summit brought together 35+ speakers for a completely sold-out event (400 in-person attendees) from more than 25 states. There were more than 60,000 live-stream participants from more than 172 countries. This year, Food Tank will hold inaugural summits in New York City, São Paulo, and Los Angeles, as well as Boston.About Food TankFood Tank (FoodTank.com) is focused on building a global community for safe, healthy, nourished eaters. We spotlight environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and poverty. Food Tank creates networks of people, organizations, and content that push for food system change.