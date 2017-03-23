Technology Company Releases “Near Me” Division to Help Local Businesses Thrive Online
International digital marketing firm Incline has launched an effort to help smaller local businesses compete for organic rankings without spending big bucks.
According to Google, by 2020 at least 80% of all consumed content online will be video; so it’s no surprise that video is becoming increasingly more important to businesses of all sizes. Video production, unfortunately, is traditionally very expensive and typically only available to those with a budget to match.
Incline Media is excited to announce low cost entry options for local businesses to leverage video and digital optimization to increase local traffic, well as find national customers via organic online search.
Cofounder Danny Davis states that within the first 90 days of launch, local businesses have reported significant increases in traffic, as well as a greatly improved return on investment (ROI) for their advertising budget.
One local north Texas chiropractor has seen such an increase in business in her first 45 days on Incline’s Near Me platform that she is already interviewing to add at least one more doctor to her staff in the near future. A franchisee for a national plumbing chain has found himself ranking on page 1 for 30+ new keywords after less than 2 weeks; and this roofing contractor saw added customers in his first 7 days of participation.
Incline Media’s massively powerful platform not only increases the visibility and ROI of local businesses, but YouTube celebrities, bloggers, or anyone else trying to leverage their internet presence. While everyone finds themselves searching for a cost-effective way to tap into tomorrow’s technology today on a limited budget, Incline is finding themselves in a position to make that happen for any and all comers.
Incline Media considers themselves a new paradigm business development firm, with specific strengths in the direction of optimization and organic search results. “The internet is still so young, it’s essentially the wild west - and we’re here to help you tame it,” says Davis.
For more information, visit http://incline.pro.
Jeff Cline
Incline Media
774-463-5463
email us here