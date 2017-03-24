Hyperlinks Media Launches New Website
Houston-based digital marketing agency Hyperlinks Media has launched an exciting new redesign for their website, featuring an array of new services.
Depending on their unique needs, businesses can choose from web design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, local listing management, and more services to modernize their web presence and reach more customers. In addition, Hyperlinks Media can create a wide range of items for branded graphic design packages, from business cards and brochures to complex trade show booths.
As Hyperlinks Media enhances its digital marketing capabilities to offer an improved experience for clients of all sizes, the company has also launched a modern reporting tool that makes it easy for clients to view pertinent information for their marketing campaigns. Developed by Hyperlinks Media, LeadEdge allows Google Adwords clients and SEO clients to track their leads acquired through phone calls, conversions, and form completions. Rather than the overwhelming influx of data found in Google Analytics and other tracking sources, LeadEdge relays data in a concise format that anyone can easily understand and benefit from. With this easily accessible data in hand, clients can better analyze their ROI and fine-tune their digital marketing process.
Charles Mazzini, CEO of Hyperlinks Media, voiced his enthusiasm for the company’s growth: “We are excited about the great response that we’ve already received to our website’s redesign and the new digital marketing opportunities that it represents for our clients.”
From mobile phones to wide screen monitors and everything in between, the website is fully coded to offer a smooth browsing experience. Plus, visitors can now enjoy a fresh presentation for case studies, sample projects, and more information about the company. For instance, visitors can learn how Hyperlinks Media created a comprehensive line of marketing materials for Get To The Water, including an e-commerce website and complete branding solution with apparel design, trade show booth and more.
Offering a team of experienced designers, coders, and marketing professionals, Hyperlinks Media invites businesses of all industries to browse the new website and discover how digital marketing can grow their business.
