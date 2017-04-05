M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Opens in Maryland

Bll Martin is the owner/artist of The Weston Center in Baltimore The look of a full head of hair in one day! Owner Bill Martin has received The Weston System.

The World's Only Patented Scalp Micropigmentation

The Baltimore Center offers more convenience to a high number of Maryland clients. Additional east coast accessibility will allow clients a chance to experience this permanent solution for hair loss.”” — Bill Martin, Owner Baltimore Weston Center

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration, an Artistry Concepts’ subsidiary, the first and longest running scalp micropigmentation provider in the United States, announces the opening of their third location in Baltimore, Maryland.

Since the founding of its parent company, Artistry Concepts in 2009, non-surgical hair loss treatments have been provided to more than 4,000 clients and currently has locations in Florida, Maryland and Colorado. The Baltimore Weston Center marks the third US center, the first being the corporate offices in Florida, and the second Center in Colorado. With the new Baltimore location, The Weston Center aims to expand their reach, delivering proven non-surgical hair restoration services to a wider audience of men and women.

“As part of The Weston Center’s national expansion, our additional location in Baltimore will serve the needs of more individuals suffering from hair loss,” says Weston Center Corporate Owner Mark Weston. “As the only worldwide scalp micropigmentation company to offer a proven and patented system, The Weston System has helped thousands of individuals overcome their hair loss issues via the latest advancement in technology and innovations.”

Baltimore Weston Center owner, Navy Veteran Bill Martin, 46, also a hair loss sufferer, went the route of so many sufferers; topicals, medications and even the extreme hair transplants. Not satisfied with any of the outcomes, Martin searched the internet and discovered scalp micropigmentation. After an inferior multi-session method from another company, Martin researched again and discovered Mark Weston, the world's only patent holder in the field of scalp micropigmentation. Martin flew to the Corporate Offices in Florida and met with Weston for a reapplied and corrected procedure.

So overwhelmed with the final outcome, Martin was excited to learn that Weston was teaching his System to a limited number of qualified apprentices. Martin later both became a protege and apprenticed under Weston to learn The Weston System℠, he then invested in his own location of the M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Centers. Martin now owns and operates the Weston Center Baltimore, Maryland location.

The Baltimore Weston Center, located in Suite #A313 at 22 West Padonia Road, Timonium, Maryland, is now open for business. For more information on the Baltimore Weston Center, please visit: https://www.markwestonhair.com/location/maryland/

Offering a one appointment only and permanent, non-surgical solution to hair loss for both men and women, The Weston System℠ is an exclusive and patented technologically-advanced hybrid medical scalp micropigmentation method that mimics lost follicular hair units on the scalp. This System is successful in replicating lost follicles for men, women and also for camouflaging hair transplant scars and added density.

