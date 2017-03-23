Reservation Counter Reveals Road-trip Gems Ready to Set your Instagram Alight
Infographic lists 16 quirky and fascinating places to visit this year
If you’re looking for a place less traveled this season but still capable of setting your Instagram or Facebook alight, you might want to check out these unexpected adventures. The following are just a few of the top 16 quirky and fascinating places featured by Reservation Counter’s infographic Road-trip Gems.
Neon Museum, Las Vegas, Nevada: The Neon Museum is your best bet for something unique and off the beaten path of the Las Vegas Strip. This six-acre museum is filled with vintage neon signs restored to their former glory.
Kenai Fjords National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska: Here, you can gaze at the stunning frozen beauty of 40 glaciers, and maybe even catch a glimpse of the many wildlife that roam the tundra—such as puffins, sea otters, bald eagles, and mammoth humpback whales.
The Wave, Kanab, Arizona: Check out the beautiful, red sandstone wave formation made popular after the launch of Microsoft’s Windows 7.
Gillette Castle, East Haddam, Connecticut: Don’t let the strange, rocky exterior fool you; inside you’ll find a plethora of bizarre decor, from built-in couches to hidden surveillance mirrors.
Whether you’re looking to experience the classic American tourist destinations, or something a little more exclusive, you’ll find what you need in virtually each and every state. And, by venturing off the beaten path, you’ll have a memorable adventure no matter where you go. Find the complete list at: https://www.reservationcounter.com/hotel/uncover-these-hidden-road-trip-gems
Reservation Counter specializes in providing travelers access to more hotel choices and ways to find the accommodations that fit their needs best. Based in Utah, Reservation Counter is part of TravelPass Group, which is becoming a vibrant marketplace with partnerships with independent and brand name hotels, wholesalers, and the largest travel agencies. It represents a combined inventory of more than 1 million properties worldwide and operates best-in-class customer service centers that help travelers 24/7.
Jason Burgess
Reservation Counter
801-341-1759
email us here