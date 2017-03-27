ComforceHealth HFMA Region 5 Bronze Sponsor
ComforceHealth Sponsored the Health Financial Management Association's Dixie ConferenceATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComforceHealth recently attended the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s (HFMA) Dixie Conference where they were a Region 5 Bronze Sponsor. The conference was held from March 21 – 24, 2017, in Savannah, Georgia.
This year was ComforceHealth’s first as an HFMA bronze sponsor where they elected to sponsor a hole at the golf tournament hosted by The Club at Savannah Harbor. ComforceHealth staff members spent the day on the course meeting healthcare leadership and executives from various regional healthcare organizations.
About ComforceHealth
ComforceHealth, a part of the ACS Group, provides business services to hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States. We drive innovation and create value for clients by providing health information management services that include medical coding, audit, clinical documentation, leadership, and education. Our skilled and educated resources understand HIPAA, PHI, and other healthcare industry requirements. Our operation centers are managed by subject matter experts who adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, delivery, and quality. For more information, please visit: www.comforcehealth.com.
About HFMA
With more than 40,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care. For more information, please visit: www.hfma.org.
Marc Cohen
ACS Group
678-310-1251
email us here