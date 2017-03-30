Texas Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Medical Doctor with Proof a Healthcare Facility in Texas Is Massively Over-Billing Medicare To Call About Potentially Huge Rewards
The Texas Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging a physician with proof a healthcare company in Texas is involved in an ongoing scheme to rip-off Medicare to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about whistleblower rewards. We like to hear from a physician with proof a Texas nursing home is constantly short-staffed, a hospital emergency room is unnecessarily admitting Medicare patients for medical procedures they do not need, a skilled nursing facility overbilling for rehab, a company providing hospice services for people who don't need hospice, etc.
"We are also interested in hearing from physicians who have proof a drug company is off-labeling their pharmaceutical product or products. We are certain there are medical doctors in Texas who have the complete set of party pictures on a healthcare provider in Texas when it comes to big time Medicare fraud. The potential federal rewards for this type of information could be in the millions of dollars as we would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. Why sit on a super big winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might/could have been worth?" http://Texas.CorporateWhistleblower.Com
Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Texas Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Texas Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Whistleblowers with proof of wrongdoing frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Texas based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://Texas.CorporateWhistleblower.Com
Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Texas can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Texas.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.
