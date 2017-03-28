California Whistleblower Center Now Urges a MD To Call Them About Rewards If a Hospital in California Has a Cath Lab That Is Gouging Medicare-With Unneeded Cardiac Procedures
"We are talking about a hospital in California and a specific cardiology group but we need an insider to move forward. If an he insider, medical doctor or healthcare professional knows exactly what we are talking about-we are urging a person like this to call us anytime at 866-714-6466. The most important tip we can give to a potential whistleblower is the person to file the whistleblower claim first is the whistleblower who usually gets the reward. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it is worth?" http://California.CorporateWhistleblower.Com
Simple rules for a whistleblower from the California Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The California Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward.
“Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a California based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://California.CorporateWhistleblower.Com
Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in California can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://California.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.
Thomas Martin
California Corporate Whistleblower Center
866-714-6466
email us here