M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Opens in Colorado

Jason and Alyssa Wood are the owners/artists of The Weston Center in Loveland The look of a full head of hair in one day! Women also benefit from The Weston System

The World's Only Patented Scalp Micropigmentation

The Loveland Center offers greater convenience to a high number of Colorado clients. Better regional accessibility will allow clients a chance to experience this permanent solution for hair loss.” — Jason Wood, Owner Loveland Weston Center

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration, an Artistry Concepts’ subsidiary, the first and longest running scalp micropigmentation provider in the United States, announces the opening of their newest location in Loveland, Colorado.

Since the founding of its parent company, Artistry Concepts in 2009, non-surgical hair loss treatments have been provided to more than 4,000 clients and currently has locations in Florida, Maryland and Colorado. The Loveland Weston Center marks the second US center, the first being the corporate offices in Florida, and the third Center in Maryland. With the new Loveland location, The Weston Center aims to expand their reach, delivering proven non-surgical hair restoration services to a wider audience of men and women.

“As part of The Weston Center’s national expansion, our newest location in Loveland will serve the needs of more individuals suffering from hair loss,” says Weston Center Corporate Owner Mark Weston. “As the only worldwide scalp micropigmentation company to offer a proven and patented system, The Weston System has helped thousands of individuals overcome their hair loss issues via the latest advancement in technology and innovations.”

Loveland Weston Center owner, Jason Wood, 32, a hair loss sufferer since the age of 18, went the route of so many sufferers; topicals, medications and even the extreme hair transplants. Not satisfied with any of the outcomes, Jason searched the internet and discovered scalp micropigmentation. After an inferior multi-session method from another company, Wood researched again and discovered Mark Weston, the world's only patent holder in the field of scalp micropigmentation. Wood flew to the Corporate Offices in Florida and met with Weston for a reapplied and corrected procedure.

So overwhelmed with the final outcome, Wood was excited to learn that Weston was teaching his System to a limited number of qualified apprentices. Wood and his wife Alyssa, 28, later both became proteges and apprenticed under Weston to learn The Weston System℠, and this husband and wife team invested in their own location of the M. Weston Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Centers. The Woods now own and operate the Weston Center Loveland, Colorado location.

The Loveland Weston Center, located in Suite #205 at 4025 Saint Cloud Drive, Loveland, Colorado, is now open for business. For more information on the Loveland Weston Center, please visit: https://www.markwestonhair.com/location/colorado/

Offering a one appointment only and permanent, non-surgical solution to hair loss for both men and women The Weston System℠ is an exclusive and patented technologically-advanced hybrid medical scalp micropigmentation method that mimics lost follicular hair units on the scalp. This System is successful in replicating lost follicles for men, women and also for camouflaging hair transplant scars and added density.

