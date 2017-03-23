Washingtopia and Capital Market Appraisal Present: H St. Corridor/Atlas District Housing Trends
Washingtopia Real Estate and Capital Market Appraisal present the H St. Corridor/Atlas District Housing Trends Report 2016/17'.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report was created to provide market participants with a cursory overview of the H St. Corridor/Atlas District neighborhood housing market. The report covers single-family and individual condominium unit trends over the past five years with an emphasis on the most recent year.
This is the first in a series of neighborhood housing market reports to be released throughout the year. Each report will cover a different neighborhood in Washington, DC. The intention is to update readers on current housing trends taking place across the city; data up to the most recent quarter will be included.
These reports are created to be as objective as possible; they are comprised mostly of charts/graphs and photos, which are presented with little additional commentary. "A well constructed chart or graph doesn't require a lot of accompanying narrative; simply describing what an illustration has presented in the form of a paragraph can become a little redundant," says Victor Brown, Washingtopia's principal broker and a certified appraiser.
Washingtopia Real Estate Llc. is a locally owned real estate brokerage agency with a friendly, professional, and personal approach to selling and buying property in Washington, DC.
Capital Market Appraisal is a locally owned, independent fee, residential real estate appraisal and consulting firm specializing in single-family, condominium, cooperative and multi-family income property in Washington, DC.
Both companies were founded and operate out of Washington, DC, with a singular focus on the District of Columbia.
