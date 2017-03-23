MMR20 session to unite consumer tech category leaders and VIP retailers at DISTREE Middle East 2017
Exclusive offering available to consumer tech retail brand leaders by product category
Delphine Iltis, International Sales Manager at DISTREE Events, explained: “Eligible brands have access to an exclusive participation package at DISTREE Middle East. They have the opportunity to deliver a private presentation to top executives from the region’s leading retailers and e-tailers, plus a wide range of additional value-added event benefits.”
Brands that are eligible and participate in the MMR20 programme receive the following benefits at DISTREE Middle East 2017 as part of their package:
• Private presentation to senior executives from some of the region’s leading consumer technology retailers and e-tailers to outline future retail strategy in the Middle East region
• Access to the event planner to pre-schedule one-on-one meetings with retailers and business partners at DISTREE Middle East. Dedicated meeting space at the event venue
• Reserved table at the DISTREE Middle East Gala Dinner and opportunity to invite select retailers to join them for the prestigious awards, which will include recognition of the MMR20 brands
• Four delegate passes for DISTREE Middle East and access to the MMR20 VIP session focused on consumer engagement trends, omnichannel management and the impact of online channels
“This programme recognises the fact that the retail channel in the Middle East has brands that occupy dominant positions in their respective product categories,” added Iltis. “The way that the MMR20 brands interact with retail and distribution partners is changing and this programme meets their precise needs.”
“No matter how successful a brand has become, keeping up to speed with the latest market trends and meeting face-to-face with major business partners remains critical,” Iltis continued. “This new package focuses on what is most relevant to the region’s leading consumer technology brands. The MMR20 programme has been designed to deliver value, relevance and a clear focus for them.”
The brands eligible for the MMR20 programme are determined based on DISTREE Events’ Monthly Monitor Report (MMR), which collects feedback from consumer technology retailers and e-tailers across the Middle East. Each month, dozens of the region’s top retailers assess the retail influence of each brand by product category.
This data is then analysed to create a retail influence index percentage for brands in each product category they are listed in. Only brands with a retail influence index above 20% in one or more product categories are eligible for the MMR20 programme. The name MMR20 is simply an amalgamation of Monthly Monitor Report (MMR) and 20% - the minimum threshold for inclusion.
Iltis added: “This year, there are 17 brands that are eligible for the MMR20 programme, based on research across the 14 separate product categories covered. We look forward to supplying these brands with more details about the exclusive MMR20 programme. We will also announce the brands that currently make up this exclusive club during DISTREE Middle East 2017.”
The 14 product categories currently covered by the MMR20 programme are: PCs; tablets; PC accessories; mobile and tablet accessories; imaging; storage; printing; mobiles; TVs; games; networking, software, audio and wearables.
DISTREE Middle East 2017 is a trade-focused event that unites consumer technology brands with the regional go-to-market ecosystem. Participants can pre-schedule one-on-one meetings with other delegates attending the event, enabling them to target specific markets or channels for their product portfolio.
