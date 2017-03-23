HSN Springs into Action With Excusive Deals on Footnanny Must-Have Foot Care Products

Footnanny's popular trio: pumpkin/vanilla and lemon foot creams; and eucalypus foot soaking salts. Footnanny's Chocolate foot cream has a delicious fragrance without the calories. HSN makes shopping fun and easy. You can never have too many beauty products. Get the best for your feet today. Footnanny products are made in the USA. Gloria L. Williams, Founder and CEO of Footnanny.com

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, March 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring is officially here and that means let the sunshine warm those toes. To get your toes ready for the bare season, the Footnanny brand of foot creams and soaking salts are available at a great deal on HSN on Thursday, March 23 on two popular segments: Beauty Solutions and Beauty Report. Gloria L. Williams , the founder and creator of the Footnanny brand, makes her second national appearance on HSN to showcase and demonstrate her "made in the USA" line of signature foot creams and soaking salts on the highly watched live shows with Lesley Ann Machado, host of Beauty Solutions, from 3 pm to 4 pm EST and on Beauty Report with Amy Morrison from 7 pm to 9 pm EST. Shopping is easy with HSN. Footnanny products are available across all of HSN’s platforms, including HSN.com or call 800-284-3100.“Just in time for Spring season, seven of my most popular fragrances – Lavender; Unscented; Peppermint; Chocolate; Pumpkin/Vanilla; and Lemon foot creams – and Eucalyptus foot soaking salts will be available at a price that can't be beat,” said Williams aka Footnanny is also a celebrity pedicurist. "Stock up because I recommend that you treat your feet daily as a beauty regimen to get the best results." Regular priced at $48 is now offered for the HSN Spring Deal for the 8-ounce jar at $29.50. The jar is available as a 4 Flexpay for $7.38 with free shipping.The Footnanny brand’s popularity was the result of a tweet sent by Ms. Oprah Winfrey that went viral. As Williams’ brand grew, Ms. Winfrey was amazed by the new fragrances and even participated in the scent selection for the 2016 rose limited edition. "My Rose foot cream and Rose-Lime soaking salts are also available on HSN," said Williams.Williams chooses fragrances from memories of her childhood. “The limited edition of my rose fragrance has a refreshing floral effect, which can evoke the spirit of love and romance, was selected for the loving memory of my dear mother who adored her rose garden.”“Making the O Magazine’s List for an unprecedented third year in a row has been phenomenal and humbling,” said Williams who expanded her brand to include foot soaking salts with therapeutic properties of essential oils of rose and lime combined with a blend of four salts: Himalayan, Dead Sea, Foaming Sea Salt, and Epsom to create the perfect balance of a natural foot detox.“My fragrant creams are made with a blend of shea and cocoa butters, aromatherapy, and vitamins in a rich cream designed especially for feet,” said Williams, a certified reflexologist. “I recommend my unscented foot cream which is great for diabetics and pregnant women.”Promoting health and wellness for feet globally is Williams' mission. The Footnanny brand has been the ultimate indulgence for Ms. Winfrey, Stedman Graham and Gayle King. Celebrities, such as First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama, Maria Shriver, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Justin Rose, Taraji P. Henson, Randy Jackson, Lady Gaga, Loretta Devine, Omar Gooding, A$AP Rocky, Cicely Tyson, Julia Roberts, Sean "P Diddy" Combs, Bellamy Young, Sela Ward, Rita Wilson, Patrick Faucette, Paula Jai Parker, Jessica Simpson, Ashanti, Christy Turlington, Keri Russell, and more have experienced the Footnanny “dream” cream and salts.“HSN is a great match for my brand because both our customers want quality for an excellent price,” said Williams. “My mission is to touch people with my products in every zip code in the United States.” Williams is well on her way to achieve her goal: HSN reaches approximately 94 million homes (24 hours a day, seven days a week, live 364 days a year).For more information about the collection and to shop the expanded assortment, visit www.hsn.com (keyword: Footnanny). Join the conversation @HSN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.Footnanny is on Twitter and Instagram @Footnanny. Like her on Facebook to get tips about foot care. To connect with Footnanny, send a note to footnanny@footnanny.com.For appearances and interviews, contact Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.About Gloria L. WilliamsGloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, and certified reflexologist. Williams is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Williams’ Footnanny cream made the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things 2014, 2015, and 2016 list. Her products have been featured on The Talk, Good Morning America, and at the Valspar Golf Championship at the Innisbrook Resort. Williams gives back to several charities including Blessings in a Backpack, Kiva, and Soles4Souls: The Power of a Pair of Shoes Campaign through Footnanny Cares at www.footnanny.com

