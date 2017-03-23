Santa Barbara Tech Company to Host Hiring Fair
ONTRAPORT Hiring Fair aims to recruit top talent for Business Solutions and Customer Support teamsSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONTRAPORT is offering passionate and talented job seekers a chance to land their dream job by becoming an ONTRAPORT Business Solutions or Customer Support representative. The ONTRAPORT Hiring Fair will take place April 4 at 4-6 P.M. on ONTRAPORT’s campus in Santa Barbara, California.
The event will bring together aspiring professionals seeking a job opportunity with the rapidly growing software company and will take applicants through the entire interview process.
“Business Solutions and Customer Support representatives are very important members of our team,” said ONTRAPORT President Lena Requist. “They are the face of our company, which means they must be fast-learning and enthusiastic about serving entrepreneurs. This hiring fair is a perfect opportunity for those looking for a career in the technology industry.”
ONTRAPORT takes pride in its “work hard and have fun” work ethic and dynamic atmosphere which has earned the company a spot on four prestigious lists in the last year for workplace culture: Fortune magazine’s Great Places to Work for Recent College Graduates and Flexibility, Top Company Culture’s Presented by Entrepreneur Magazine, and Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2016.
ONTRAPORT offers team members a chance to work among passionate people in a relaxed atmosphere founded on the values of personal development, innovation and community. The company boasts a beautiful office overlooking the American Riviera, with ocean and island views.
Full Employee Benefits Include:
- Free Medical Insurance
- Dental & Vision Insurance
- 401(K) Package
- Stock Options
- Nine Holidays & Three Sick Days
- Unlimited Paid Time Off
- Breakfasts and Lunches Catered Daily
- Sponsored Fitness Programs
- Education Reimbursements
Candidates should come with their resume and, if applicable, their portfolio, and be ready to meet with ONTRAPORT team members to discuss current job openings. For more information and to register, visit http://hiringfair.respond.ontraport.net/registration.
About ONTRAPORT
ONTRAPORT's mission is to support entrepreneurs in delivering their value to the world by removing the burden of technology. We deliver on that mission by creating software, offering services, and educating the entrepreneurial community. For over a decade, we have made a difference for thousands of businesses, their community, and our own staff, which is why we've received countless awards for innovation, revenue growth and company culture.
ONTRAPORT Hiring Fair
April 4, 2017, 4-6 P.M.
ONTRAPORT Headquarters
Riviera Park
2040 Alameda Padre Serra
Santa Barbara, California
Jasmine L Maggard
ONTRAPORT
8556687276
email us here