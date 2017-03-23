FleishmanHillard Becomes National Partner to The Most Powerful Aboriginal-Driven Business Development Event in Canada
Aboriginal Business (ABM) delegates discuss business opportunities on the tradeshow floor. ABM provides a supportive and confidential setting for pre-selected appointments like these to take place all across Canada.
Vice President of FleishmanHillard, Elisha McCallum, engages with delegates on the tradeshow floor. The company has been part of the National ABM Network since 2013.
The Aboriginal Business Match (ABM) welcomes FleishmanHillard as the newest addition to its National Partner Group.
“Our experience through ABM has been that our clients are committed to mutual benefits, work with us collaboratively to reach goals, and do this with a high level of respect and understanding,” says Vice-President of FleishmanHillard Canada, Elisha McCallum. “Our partnership with the Aboriginal Business Match goes hand-in-hand with our continuing work to develop compelling stories of success, encourage investment, share knowledge and develop skills among First Nations across North America.”
The National ABM Partners Group provides real-world and bottom-line oriented marketplace expertise, ensuring ABM provides the highest value possible to its decision makers. FleishmanHillard brings authentic, break-through communications services to over 2000 company and community decision makers who make up the National ABM Network.
“With Elisha McCallum, there’s no cultural translation necessary,” says Principal Partner with ABM, L. Maynard Harry. “Pair that with the integrity and trust FleishmanHillard is known for and you know you’re dealing with a company that gets what Aboriginal people are really about. Their addition to the National Partners Group was a no-brainer.”
Produced seven times a year across Canada, delegates create a schedule of pre-selected appointments using ABM’s sophisticated business matching software. The result is a 2.5-day hyper-productive experience that eliminates geographic barriers, condenses time requirements and reduces costs for business-ready communities and companies to make real deals and connections.
“The partnership we’re undertaking is much like our work in the Aboriginal market,” McCallum continues. “It is diverse, complex and deeply gratifying and pushes us to think differently about what success looks like. We are excited to see how our current relationships evolve and welcome new partners to collaborate with us to reach a common goal of business success.”
The National Partners Group is comprised of Aboriginal and corporate leadership from BDO, FleishmanHillard, Horizon North, McDougall Energy, QM Environmental, Clarence Campeau Development Fund, District of Port Hardy, Kawatsi Economic Development, Gwa'sala-'Kakwaxda'xw Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, Penticton Indian Band, Province of Saskatchewan, Quatsino First Nation, Regional District of Mount Waddington, Saskatchewan Indian Equity Foundation, Truck Loggers Association, Vancouver Island Economic Alliance and more.
FleishmanHillard Canada is one of the world’s largest communications agencies, bringing clients fresh thinking, strategic expertise and creative power for authentic, break-through communications. With offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, they serve many of Canada’s – and the world’s – leading companies, brands and organizations to unlock the potential of ideas designed to travel across today’s most influential channels.
For more information about ABM Atlantic visit www.aboriginalbusinessmatch.com
ABM is created by and is a trademark of Raven Events, Sliammon, BC.
-30-
Romila Barryman
Raven Events
1-604-223-7206
email us here