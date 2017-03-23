The Leader in Superfood Nutrition, Living Fuel to Celebrate 15 Years of Changing Lives on March 25
What started as a mission to change one life has resulted in a global brand that has changed countless lives the past 15 years.
Living Fuel is a superfood nutrition company that changes lives by making it easy for people to eat healthy. The company is a byproduct of KC’s relentless pursuit to find a natural remedy for Monica’s severe depression, panic attacks and tormenting thoughts of suicide. The once brave Miss Florida and Miss Florida USA winner, who as a concert pianist was comfortable in front of thousands, found herself confined to her room where she was afraid to leave her bed.
Conventional medicine made her feel uncomfortable and stripped her of her zest for life. So KC committed to learning as much as he could about her condition because he thought nutrition was a key to unlocking the chains that held her bound. He was right.
Through years of research, trial and error and consultation with nutrition experts, KC came up with the formulation for what is now LivingFuel SuperGreens. His original intent was to just focus on a product for his family but was convinced to turn it into a business after the incredibly positive feedback he received from those around him. The first shipment arrived and the first sale was made the same day their daughter Grace was born.
“From the start our mission has been to changes lives,” KC says. “God has given us an amazing array of natural foods that promote health and if we make wise choices in what we eat we can achieve and maintain a high quality of life. The testimonies of the people whose lives have been radically transformed by Living Fuel, including Monica’s, are nothing short of a miracle.”
Living Fuel takes the most potent superfoods in their original form, unaltered by genetic engineering and untouched by chemical pesticides, and carefully reduces them to a nutrient-dense powder. That convenient powder is used to make super smoothies and shakes that replace a meal, as well as a counter-top of supplements.
Within one year of the first sale, Living Fuel had customers in all 50 states, all by word of mouth. Living Fuel products are now being consumed around the world and among its many users are elite professional and amateur athletes and health-conscious children and adults of all ages. In addition to the original SuperGreens, Living Fuel now has a large assortment of the highest quality nutritional food products available on the market.
What started as a mission to change one life has resulted in a global brand that is celebrating 15 years of changing lives. KC and Monica have five children and are sought-after speakers on the topics of nutrition, faith, life change and overcoming obstacles. They share a message of hope through a natural approach to health that includes lifestyle, nutrition, fitness and spiritual awareness.
KC is the author of the best-selling book SuperHealth - 7 Golden Keys to Unlock Lifelong Vitality and the follow-up best-seller, The Super Health Diet: The Last Diet You Will Ever Need!. Monica also wrote a book of her own, The Perfect Words of Jesus Christ.
More information can be found at www.livingfuel.com.
