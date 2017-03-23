How Omni-Channel Communications are a game changer for high-end luxury brand car dealers?
High-End Luxury Car Dealers Find Competitive Edge!FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin, March 23, 2017: Selling cars is an entirely different experience when it comes to high-end luxury car dealers. These are high-net-worth purchases and the buyers are exceptionally meticulous about each and every feature. It is also an emotionally big decision for the buyer because they will be purchasing something unique. A luxury brand car dealer’s goal should be to become part of the research process while projecting their products in the best light. So how can dealers reach the target audience and engage in a bi-directional communication with them? Omni-Channel Communications have been helping dealers achieve this goal while enabling car buyers to find the best value, for some time.
Reaching Them with the Right Information
“Most car dealers know the importance of instant engagement and the need for putting a stop to the research cycle in their potential buyers’ search process. However, most of them don't know where to come up with that instant engagement,” a spokesperson for iPitCrew said.
“This is why we recommend iCarGuide. It creates instant engagement so that your potential buyers can get all the information from you and stop their search and move over to the purchase decision,” he added. He further claimed that instant engagement can increase the chances of conversion by more than 390%. That itself defines how big a game changer Omni-Channel Communications could be for high-end luxury brand car dealers.
Need for Research
When it comes to high-end luxury brand buyers, features, technology, elegance, style, and safety are the most important considerations. Fuel efficiency and economic factors are almost always secondary or not considered at all. And considering the size of their budget, product and brand research becomes a necessity in this segment.
Often this research is stretched long due to the inability to get all the desired information at one place. This is where Omni-Channel Communications can make the research easier for the buyer and selling easier for high-end luxury brand dealers. “iCarGuide enables bi-directional communication with your potential buyers. It allows sharing and collaborating on documents, chatting, engaging in video conferencing and much more than traditional Live Chat. You can deliver the desired information while saving their valuable time” the spokesperson said.
Addressing the Need for Information
“The Internet has become the biggest source of information for everyone. And high-net-worth individuals find it as a reliable source of in-depth details, saving them valuable time. With iCarGuide, you make it much easier for both your sales team and your potential customers to share all the information in face-to-face interaction without the need to travel,” he added.
Omni-Channel Communications is revolutionizing the automotive sales segment and enabling luxury car buyers and dealers in ways that were not possible before.
