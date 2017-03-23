Uneforms Inc. Launches 44th President Barack Obama E-Paper T-shirt
Uneforms, Inc. 44th President Barack Obama Electronic Paper T-shirt goes on sale Friday!CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, UNEFORMS, INC. announced the launch of their newest product for pre-orders; 44th President Barack Obama electronic paper T-shirt. The full text on the shirts reads: "44th President Barack Obama 2009-17." The shirt comes in three different colors and is available in men or women's sizes.
"Only fitting to launch our product that will make history paying tribute to the first African-American President in Barack Obama," said Christopher McDonald, Product Manager of UNEFORMS, INC. "The former FLOTUS Michelle along with Malia and Sasha will share the spotlight with President Obama. The night he made history on November 4, 2008 will live on through E-paper."
Buyers can feel pride by knowing their shirt is made in America. Customers also have the confidence knowing they will have 30-day no hassle return policy. Orders will be shipped between 3-4 weeks.
The T-shirt is available in White, Red, and Blue. They range in sizes from small to 3XL. These E-paper T-shirt's are going to sell quickly. Only 500 t-shirts will be produced. T-shirts will be sold on UNEFORMS, INC. website.
About UNEFORMS, INC.
UNEFORMS, INC. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and exists to change the advertising industry forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile app called EPDU 2.0 (Patent Pending Design) which is designed to give corporate partners unprecedented control over the entire advertising experience. UNEFORMS, INC. services two distinct advertising markets – grassroots and professional.
Website: http://www.uneforms.com
