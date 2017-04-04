Art and education thrive at Gettysburg National Military Park - New Poet invited as NPS Artist in Residence
National Park Service at Gettysburg National Military Park invites poet and writer Nancy Cook as the NEW park Artist-in-Residence
Ms. Cook holds a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts through American University, and is an accomplished writer with dozens of publications of fiction and poetry. She has won many accolades for her work, including prizes from the Michigan Poetry Society and the Poetry Matters National Competition.
One of her current projects is a collection of stories, There Are No Ghosts Here, inspired by her residency at a former state mental hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. During her residency at the hospital, Ms. Cook spent many hours at the local historical society combing through news items about the hospital and its residents. Excerpts from those news items became epigraphs to the works of fiction that will comprise the collection.
Ms. Cook intends to spend much of her residency at the Park’s Library and Research Center and at the Adams County Historical Society, where she will look through local news clippings, diaries, and family papers for inspiration. In her own words, “my aim is to transport myself in time and reimagine the place as it was 150 years ago. Writing from that perspective, I’ll emphasize place as character and illuminate human character formed by place-based experience.”
Programs like Gettysburg National Military Park’s artist-in-residence series, in which acclaimed artists find inspiration from the beauty and history of our national parks, and agree to share their ideas with park patrons, represent some of the highest aspirations of the National Park Service. As the park’s superintendent, Ed Clark, explains, “Gettysburg National Military Park can offer the perfect backdrop to provide inspiration for the arts. As the National Park Service strives to connect with new generations, we look forward to leading the arts and interpretation of Gettysburg into the future, while always remembering our mission of preserving history.”
Ms. Cook was chosen in the NEW thematic programming that invites artists of any media and genre to be inspired by the beauty, history and resources of Gettysburg National Military Park. This thematic program title is “LITERAUDIARTS”.
THE DEADLINE FOR ARTISTS TO APPLY FOR MOST 2018 PROGRAMS is April 20th, 2017.
This year is the FIRST YEAR we have introduced program themes to the Artist in Residence programs, in order to diversify the interconnection of the arts with broader demographic inclusion. These programs will alternate through 2017 & 2018. :
LiterAudiArts: NPAF’s most fascinating theme focuses on many and all aspects of speech: words, sounds, song, and music. A few examples of this are POETRY, screenplays, spoken word, environmental recordings, sound art, wall of sound experimentation.
U.S. Military Veterans Artists in Residence: During January, July and November 2017, Gettysburg’s Artists in Residence bring U.S. Veterans to Gettysburg NMP for a unique and historical perspective of those who serve our country.
Arts Revolver: The months of these AiRs are open to any and all artistic media including cross-overs or hybrids with any of the other programmatic themes represented in the other months of Gettysburg Artist Residencies. This is for all artists in all artistic media.
ALEMBIC ARTS (New Media) – this includes many varied and mixed arts media: virtual reality, film, photography, augmented reality, computer imaging, and any and all combinations of these in themselves, or in combination with classic art media.
The National Parks Arts Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the promotion of the National Parks of the U.S. by creating dynamic opportunities for artworks that are based in our natural and historic heritage. This project is supported by the Gettysburg Foundation and other generous benefactors. NPAF National Park projects are supported entirely by donation and generous partnerships.
All NPAF programs are made possible through the philanthropic support of donors ranging from corporate sponsors and small businesses, to art patrons and citizens- lovers of the parks. NPAF is always seeking new partners and donors for its wide-ranging philanthropic programs.
For more information on how you can support the Gettysburg National Military Park Artist in Residence and other NPAF arts programs nationwide contact :
Website : www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org
Email : admin@nationalparksartsfoundation.org
Phone number : 505-715-6492
Cecilia Wainright
National Parks Arts Foundation
505 715-6492
email us here