Level Office adds three floors at Midwest’s largest coworking space
“As the demand in Chicago for flexible, customizable office suites continues to grow, we are excited to be able to offer even more beautiful, affordable space to high-growth companies,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office. “With the food and retail redevelopment across the street at Willis Tower, our Adams location is ideally positioned to provide the Midwest’s largest coworking space.”
Last year, Level Office added six additional floors at its 318 W Adams location for customized office suites, which are now fully leased. “We have seen tremendous demand from firms that are outgrowing WeWork, Regus, and 1871, along with multiple global companies who want flexibility and ready to go offices in the Chicago CBD. With office suite price points starting at $300/member, we tend to charge half of what is otherwise available in the market,” said Bennett.
Pricing for the 10- to 75-person office suites starts at $2,999 a month and includes fiber internet, private entry, kitchenette, offices, open space, and a conference room. In January, the company added three additional floors at its 211 W Wacker location to be developed as customized office suites, bringing the company’s Chicago footprint to more than 250,000 square feet.
Additional features include access to communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, local beer on tap, and on-site administrative support. With pricing of $199 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $349 for private offices, Level Office provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to large companies.
About Level Office
Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and larger organizations. Level Office members have access to 15 locations in downtown Alexandria, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.
Allison Voigts
Level Office
(312)-380-0928
email us here