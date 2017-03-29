Chrome Industries Powers First-Ever Factory Outlet Store with RetailNext Smart Store Analytics
Research and Development Approach Underlies Better Customer Experience and Engagement Strategies for Chrome IndustriesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide leader in retail IoT and smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, today announced an expansion of its multi-year contract to be the in-store analytics solution provider for Chrome Industries. The comprehensive RetailNext platform is being deployed at the new Chico Factory Outlet store, located at Chrome Industries’ manufacturing plant in Chico, California.
"Chrome Industries is committed to making the very best products for our customers and providing the best possible experience while shopping,” said Wes Ballew, Direct Retail Director at Chrome Industries. “The new Chico Factory Outlet is designed to offer a hands-on shopper experience for Chrome customers, right at the very factory where the products are produced, and integrating RetailNext’s SaaS platform allows us to gain a thorough understanding of the core elements making up their shopping experience, at the same time A/B testing different concepts to make physical retail more experiential and enjoyable.”
The new Chrome Industries Factory Outlet store joins the store portfolio of its Chrome Industries brand and over 300 other retail brands in RetailNext’s rapidly growing global customer list, and represents a growing segment of new, best-in-class retailers – including large online retailers, right-sized stores and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – who have entered or expanded physical footprints in the brick-and-mortar channel of today’s omnichannel retail industry.
“RetailNext is proud to be selected by Chrome Industries as its smart store solution provider as it opens the Chico Factory Outlet store,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and chief executive officer of RetailNext. “Over the last several years, there has been tremendous growth in the deployment of retail IoT solutions, with innovative and creative brands like Chrome Industries recognizing the value associated with deep insights into today’s shoppers and their values, behaviors and preferences, and in turn developing extraordinary shopping experiences, both online and offline, as a means to showcase their brands.”
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.
More than 300 retailers in over 70 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, reduce theft and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
