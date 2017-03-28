Whispering Vines Studio launches "Be Charmed Collection"
Kathleen Dobson Piasecki launches "Be Charmed, a hand crafted artisan jewelry collection made for women so they feel extraordinary.PORT ORCHARD, WA, USA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Dobson Piasecki has been creating elegant artisan jewelry since 2006. What started out as a part time passion has turned into a full time business. We continue to create artisan pieces that speak ease and confidence for women, which has been the focus of Whispering Vines.
Be Charmed Collection
Charmed is all about the charm each woman has inside her. Versatile pieces that easily go together and can support other accessories in your wardrobe.
Be Charmed 10 piece collection includes;
1. A leaf stamped and textured pendant made from sterling silver and patina copper. This set comes in a necklace with sterling silver chain and sterling silver earrings.
2. Handcrafted sterling silver bangles featuring a hammered finish gives them an understated elegance.
3. Soothing link bracelets in both antique copper and silver. Can be ordered with or without charms. Charms include a silver butterfly and stunning blue lamp work beads.
4. Personalized sterling silver pendant on a delicate sterling silver chain.
The "Be Charmed Collection" has been soothing and peaceful to create. Each piece exudes a sense of calm and joy.
What one customer had to say about Whispering Vines;
"Nicely crafted, very comfortable. Very happy with my purchase and would not hesitate to order from Whispering Vines". Verified Customer
To learn more, please visit www.whisperingvinesstudio.com.
You can contact Kathleen Dobson Piasecki at kathleen@whisperingvinesstudio.com
