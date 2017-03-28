Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Nuclear Navy Veteran or a Energy Worker With Mesothelioma In Washington To Call About The Best Attorneys and Better Compensation
This is especially true if we are talking about a US Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a nuclear submarine, a nuclear power plant, a hydro-electric plant, or a gas or electric utility in Washington State.
The Center fears that most people with mesothelioma in Washington State will not get properly compensated. Washington State is unique when it comes to energy because it has a nuclear power plant that is powerful enough to light up Seattle, it has the Grand Coulee Hydroelectric Station which is ranked as the fifth largest power generating facility in the United States and it has the Bremerton Navy Shipyard which is the only facility on the West Coast that can refuel a nuclear carrier or a nuclear submarine.
The Center says, "US Navy Veterans or power plant workers in Washington state should get the best possible financial compensation if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. This is especially true if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos in the engine room/propulsion center of an aircraft carrier or a Los Angeles/Ohio Class nuclear submarine while the carrier/submarine was in the Bremerton Navy Ship Yard.
Civilian nuclear power plant hydro-electric power plant workers in Washington State with mesothelioma probably come in at the top of the list when it comes to mesothelioma compensation potential.
QUICK FACTS About Energy In Washington State:
§ The Grand Coulee Dam on Washington's Columbia River is the largest hydroelectric power producer in the United States, with a total generating capacity of 6,809 megawatts.
§ In 2015, Washington was the leading producer of electricity from hydroelectric sources and accounted for 30% of the nation's utility-scale net hydroelectricity generation.
§ Although not a crude oil producing state, Washington ranked fifth in the nation in crude oil refining capacity as of January-2016.
§ Washington ranked ninth in the nation in net generation of electricity from wind energy in 2015.
§ In 2015, Washington had the lowest average residential retail electricity prices in the nation and the lowest average combined retail electricity price across all sectors.
The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, the Tri Cities, etc.
For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the following heath care facility is recommended:
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: http://www.uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care
High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.
The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.
For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html
