Nearshore Development Rockets to New Heights After Record Breaking Year
Nearshore Software Outsourcing Explodes for Tiempo Development as Service Offerings Expand
The nearshore leader has become a trusted partner to businesses in B2B, Cloud Computing, Finance, Healthcare, Legal, Security, Transportation and other industry sectors, and they are expecting more growth in 2017 as they enter their second decade in business. Tiempo attributes part of that growth to their proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework called Tiempo Quality System or TQS. TQS is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions and as a result, efficient software development. By combining outsourcing and agile best practices into TQS along with nearshore delivery, Tiempo provides such high value that the company continues to experience explosive growth year after year.
Tiempo is rapidly expanding; most recently the company acquired Jaguar Labs, a full-service mobile software development firm, in a move to better serve customers affected by the rise in mobile technologies. Incorporating Jaguar Labs into the TQS based model will bring high value to the market.
“The last ten years have been all about listening to our customers and finding new ways to support them in building a powerful user experience,” said Cliff Schertz, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President at Tiempo. “We plan on devoting the next ten to continually listening to our clients’ needs and growing our service offerings around them.”
The CEO was recently recognized by Arizona State University with the Spirit of Enterprise Award, a distinction recognizing businesses that have a positive economic impact while exhibiting values, energy and excellence in entrepreneurship.
About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. Our unique, proprietary Tiempo Quality System is the agile product lifecycle management framework that makes all of this possible, supporting companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com or contact Tiempo Development (mailto:contact@tiempodev.com).
Amanda Wittman
Tiempo Development
(602) 457-7033
email us here