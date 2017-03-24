Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Diagnosed Public Utility/Electrical Worker In Las Vegas or Reno To Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Most Skilled Compensation Lawyers
"When it comes to financial compensation for mesothelioma please don't allow you or your loved one to get shortchanged because you no way of determining what type of law firm or lawyer to hire. Hint-please don't hire a local car accident lawyer for something as complex as a mesothelioma compensation claim." http://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com
What makes Las Vegas or Reno so unique when it comes to asbestos exposure/mesothelioma is there is a significant concentration of public utility or electrical workers/electricians in these two metro areas because of casinos, tourism, and related industries. The metro areas of Las Vegas and Reno are also extremely popular retirement destinations for career military personal-because Nevada has no state income tax. US Navy Veterans make up about one third of all US Citizens who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. http://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com
QUICK FACTS from the US Energy Information Administration
§ About 90% of the energy Nevada consumes comes from outside the state.
§ The 427-mile UNEV pipeline, opened in 2012, lets petroleum products from Salt Lake City area refineries flow to Las Vegas; previously, Las Vegas obtained petroleum products from California pipelines.
§ Nevada generated 73% of its electricity from natural gas in 2015.
§ Nevada ranked second in the nation in utility-scale net electricity generation from geothermal energy and fifth in utility-scale net generation from solar energy in 2015; 13.5% of Nevada’s net electricity generation in 2015 came from those two sources.
§ Nevada's Energy Portfolio Standard requires that 25% of electricity sales come from renewable energy resources by 2025; in 2015, 20.3% of net electricity generation came from geothermal, solar, wind, biomass, and hydroelectric power sources.
Very important tips about hiring a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma financial compensation claim for a person with this rare cancer in Nevada from the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If you are a public utility any type of electrical worker or a US Navy Veteran who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Nevada please don't hire a local dog bite or car accident lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation when the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys will in all likelihood want to personally handle your compensation claim and possible litigation. Why settle for less?"
For more information, a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma are urged to contact the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed free services. http://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com
The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Henderson, Paradise, and Enterprise.
In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Center is also incredibly focused on the best possible treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:
* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada: http://www.cccnevada.com/
* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://www.uclahealth.org/reagan/Pages/default.aspx
* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah :http://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/
High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. http://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com
For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer:
