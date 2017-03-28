Lake Grove, New York Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2017 Directory
Dr. Robert Branca, DDS listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry
Dr. Branca practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at Sweetwater Dental Care, 112 Alexander Avenue, Suite A in Lake Grove, serving patients in Hauppauge, Smithtown, Lake Grove, Nesconset, St James, Stonybrook and Setauket.
Services include: Bonding, White fillings, Crowns, Bridges, Teeth Whitening, Hygiene/Periodontal Health, Veneers, Dental Implants, Dentures/Partial Dentures, Extractions, Root Canal/Endodontics, Inlays/Onlays and Crown Lengthening procedures.
Dr. Branca received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Georgetown University. He is an active member of the Suffolk County Dental Society and the American Dental Association. His entire team is dedicated to educating their patients and answering all their questions in order to develop the ideal doctor-patient relationship. During his 30 years in practice he has helped thousands of patients keep their teeth and gums healthy for life.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Robert Branca, DDS directly at 631-265-6655 or robertbrancadds.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
