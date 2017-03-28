TMT LAB Releases Spot Direct™ 3.0 now including Facebook inventories

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,370 in the last 365 days.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMT LAB Inc. announced today the release of Spot Direct™ version 3.0. This newest version of the company's game changing TV/online ad synchronization solution, now includes Facebook, DoubleClick and Twitter inventories providing unprecedented real time online reach.

Spot Direct™ 3.0 has shown to boost online campaigns engagement rates (CTR, visits, time on site, sales, etc.) by up to 10 times without increasing the total TV + Digital budgets, nor sacrificing online reach.

TMT LAB also offers an industry-first policy of zero-privacy compromises by never using automated content recognition (ACR) solutions typical of competing vendors. This approach protects the integrity of brands, agencies and online publishers who seek the benefits of making TV spots “clickable” from any second screen.

The company is currently showcasing Spot Direct™ in coordination with several North American broadcasters where ad agencies and brands can see the net effect of this solution on their brand's sales funnels and profitability. Appointments are by invitation only.

“Spot Direct™ patent pending technology offers a new standard of performance for optimizing TV + Digital inventory purchases. It is a new must have for agencies buying Top Prime Time TV inventory seeking to have their ad dollars go farther” said Rodrigo Madriz, Co-Founder & CEO of TMT LAB.

TMT LAB is working on making Spot Direct™ available to brands/agencies as a value-added service provided through broadcasters controlling the Nielsen/Numeris “weekly Top 10 shows” in each market as soon as the second half of 2017.

TMT LAB Inc. is a Toronto based technology company developing solutions at the intersection of technology, media and telecommunications. - For more information, visit www.tmtlab.com and/or www.spotdirect.com.

Disclaimer: DoubleClick™, Twitter™ & Facebook™ are registered trademarks of their respective companies. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with and/or endorsement by these companies.

