Star Mountain Capital CEO Brett Hickey to Speak at PartnerConnect East in Boston, MA
Mr. Hickey will be speaking on Buyouts Funds Panel 11 at 10:30am on March 23rd where he will be joined by John Dickie, Co-Head of US Private Equity from Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Duran Curis, Partner at Ocean Avenue Capital and Ian Rice, Portfolio Manager - Private Equity at Hartford Investment Management Company. The panel will focus on "Small Market Gems: What Experts Says About Risk and Reward Among Smaller Funds."
About Star Mountain Capital:
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain, founded by Brett Hickey in 2010, is a specialized lower middle-market asset management firm. It has a differentiated business model and “Collaborative Ecosystem” including its three channel approach to investing into small and medium-sized businesses via Direct Investments, Primary Fund Investments and Secondary Fund Investments.
Star Mountain Charitable Foundation is a New York not-for-profit 501(c)3 focusing its charitable activities on improving lives via Health & Wellness (including cancer research), Education & Career Development, and Economic Development / Job Creation.
About PartnerConnect:
PartnerConnect is an “events of events” which combines several branded conferences under one roof. It’s a hub of content and networking, all of it focused on private markets, where attendees constantly cross-pollinate, as they freely move from one event to the next.
