Star Mountain Capital CEO Brett Hickey to Speak at PartnerConnect East in Boston, MA

As a specialized investor in smaller market companies and funds, we firmly believe the smaller market offers the most compelling risk-reward profile for investors in the alternative investment space.”
— Brett Hickey
BOSTON, MA, USA, March 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Hickey, Founder & CEO of Star Mountain Capital, a specialized alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the U.S. lower middle-market, is scheduled to speak at PartnerConnect East 2017 on March 23rd in Boston, MA. This event will take place from March 22nd to the 23rd at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Mr. Hickey will be joined by his colleague Ryan McGovern, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member. A copy of the conference agenda can be found on the conference website (https://partnerconnectevents.com/pceast2017/agenda.php).

Mr. Hickey will be speaking on Buyouts Funds Panel 11 at 10:30am on March 23rd where he will be joined by John Dickie, Co-Head of US Private Equity from Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Duran Curis, Partner at Ocean Avenue Capital and Ian Rice, Portfolio Manager - Private Equity at Hartford Investment Management Company. The panel will focus on "Small Market Gems: What Experts Says About Risk and Reward Among Smaller Funds."

About Star Mountain Capital:
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain, founded by Brett Hickey in 2010, is a specialized lower middle-market asset management firm. It has a differentiated business model and “Collaborative Ecosystem” including its three channel approach to investing into small and medium-sized businesses via Direct Investments, Primary Fund Investments and Secondary Fund Investments.

Star Mountain Charitable Foundation is a New York not-for-profit 501(c)3 focusing its charitable activities on improving lives via Health & Wellness (including cancer research), Education & Career Development, and Economic Development / Job Creation.

About PartnerConnect:
PartnerConnect is an “events of events” which combines several branded conferences under one roof. It’s a hub of content and networking, all of it focused on private markets, where attendees constantly cross-pollinate, as they freely move from one event to the next.

