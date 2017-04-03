Announcing How To Be A Successful Flower Shop Franchise Owner With Affordable VoIP Tools Provided By TieTechnology
Learn how to be a successful flower shop franchise owner by reducing communications costs with affordable VoIP and data management tools from TieTechnology.
Great Voice Quality
TieTechnology provides the best VoIP phone systems for floral shop owners and other businesses. It offers truly affordable rates yet delivers the best in technology. Traditional phone service is so expensive because it depends on technology that dates back to the late nineteenth century. That infrastructure and equipment must regularly be maintained, and, that highly expensive cost is passed on to businesses. VoIP utilizes the Internet and is therefore much less expensive. Because it goes through high-speed internet, there’s less latency. Also, this means it costs decidedly less than traditional phone service, giving businesses the ability to enjoy low-cost long distance and international calls.
Integrate Seamlessly with Existing Equipment and Systems
With VoIP, there’s no need to purchase extras, and, it seamlessly plugs into existing software and equipment. We integrate with floral systems like RTI, Dove, Mercury, MAS and Floral Prodigy. Businesses, therefore, experience very short downtimes when switching from traditional phone service to VoIP.
Manage All Communications Forms from One Interface
Businesses must routinely retrieve and manage various forms of communications. It takes a lot of time to search through email, locate faxes, find texts, go through voicemail, chat sessions, and instant messages. VoIP gives businesses the power to access and manage all these types of communication in a single interface, saving time and increasing productivity. This is especially useful when the time is of the essence.
Setup and Manage without Hassle or Big Cost
Traditional phone service requires an expensive technician to setup and configure. This lengthens the amount of downtime and costs a substantial amount of money. VoIP, however, is completely different because it requires no special technical skills to setup and configure. Also, businesses can add or remove features as needed, as well as manage extensions and phone numbers.
Scale and Relocate Easily
Unlike traditional phone service, VoIP can be scaled with ease, up or down to accommodate needs. Since VoIP does not require bulky equipment as traditional telephony does, it can be relocated without hassle. When it’s time to move to another retail or professional office location, it can be done without needing an expensive technician.
About TieTechnology LLC
TieTechnology specializes in small business service based solutions for businesses. Services provided by TieTechnology LLC, include: unified communications, merchant credit card processing, merchant cash advances and online marketing strategies.
About Lower Internet Cost Services
http://lowerinternetcost.com services is the internet services division of TieTechnology LLC. Through LowerInternetCost.com, the company provides affordable and high quality real time services for business users who want reliable businesses fixed wireless, business T1, business Ethernet and business phone equipment services.
About Business Cash Advance Services
http://www.BusinessCashAdvanceGuru.com is a division authorized by TieTechnology, LLC. Business Cash Advance Guru's merchant cash advance division specializes in helping small business owners realize their dreams.
About TieTechnology VoIP Business Phone Services
VoIP Business Phone Services is the unified communications division of TieTechnology, LLC. that provides the highest quality telecommunications and engineering consulting services within the telecommunications industry at the most competitive rates.
