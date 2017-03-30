Philadelphia Teens Can Get Affordable Braces from Exeter Orthodontics
Exeter Orthodontics, famous for its affordable braces and Invisalign, has opened an office only an hour outside of Philadelphia.
For only $3,995, teens can choose between traditional wire braces or Invisalign. There are no hidden fees to this all-inclusive price. Payment plans fit for every different budget are also available because the team at Exeter Orthodontics believes that no patient should be turned away due to lack of funds.
There are several differences between braces and Invisalign, including their comfort, treatment length, and appearance. However, their low price and their brilliant results are the same. Orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics in Exton will work closely with patients to help them choose the treatment best for their unique needs.
“No one should feel insecure because of their smile,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills from Exeter Orthodontics. “Our goal is for patients to leave here with a new smile they can’t wait to show off.”
With six other locations throughout the state, Exeter Orthodontics already boasts thousands of satisfied patients showing off their brand new smiles. To learn more about the affordable price and quality orthodontic care provided by the Philadelphia-area orthodontist, request an appointment: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/
About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Their team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
